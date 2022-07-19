Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Increases By 57.0%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.0 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

