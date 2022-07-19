Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Decreases By 29.0%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Biglari Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BH traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.11. 2,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.90. Biglari has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $275.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 39.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Biglari by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

