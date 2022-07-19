Short Interest in bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Expands By 67.2%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the June 15th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,478.5 days.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

bioMérieux stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.31. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $84.79 and a 52-week high of $148.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

