Short Interest in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Decreases By 22.6%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 8,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

BJ opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

