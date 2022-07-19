Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Increases By 72.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MPA opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

