Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Declines By 25.5%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 603,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Foundry Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $29,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,916.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $29,417.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,916.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,498 shares of company stock valued at $223,054.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 63.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BLFY opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

