Short Interest in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Increases By 31.3%

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,580,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 22,530,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,703,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,702,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 10,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,637. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

