Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declines By 23.0%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:DSM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $8.59.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
