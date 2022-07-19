Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Expands By 67.9%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

