Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Drops By 30.4%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.39) to GBX 1,000 ($11.95) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.
Britvic Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Britvic has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.
Britvic Cuts Dividend
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
