Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Increases By 37.1%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

