Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Drops By 27.1%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cuentas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cuentas during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Cuentas by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Stock Performance

Shares of Cuentas stock remained flat at $0.53 on Tuesday. 11,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Cuentas has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas ( NASDAQ:CUEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 1,663.65% and a negative return on equity of 136.38%.

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

