Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Declines By 31.0%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 771,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CBAY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 51,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,101. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile



CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

