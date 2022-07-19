Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Increases By 37.3%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deep Yellow Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of DYLLF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 88,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. Deep Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

