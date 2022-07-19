Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Increases By 37.3%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Deep Yellow Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of DYLLF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 88,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. Deep Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.
About Deep Yellow
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deep Yellow (DYLLF)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.