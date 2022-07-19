Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Grows By 39.5%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digipath Stock Performance

Shares of DIGP remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Digipath has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Digipath

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

