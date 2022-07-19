Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Grows By 39.5%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Digipath Stock Performance
Shares of DIGP remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Digipath has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About Digipath
