Short Interest in EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Expands By 49.7%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

EGF Theramed Health Trading Up 23.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVAHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,343. EGF Theramed Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Get EGF Theramed Health alerts:

About EGF Theramed Health

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.