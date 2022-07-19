Short Interest in EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Expands By 49.7%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
EGF Theramed Health Trading Up 23.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVAHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,343. EGF Theramed Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.
About EGF Theramed Health
