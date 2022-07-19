Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Grows By 46.4%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Emmi Stock Performance

EMLZF remained flat at $875.25 during trading on Tuesday. Emmi has a fifty-two week low of $866.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,200.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $867.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,053.84.

About Emmi

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

