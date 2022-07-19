Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Decreases By 24.8%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 632,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPGF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Experian to a “hold” rating and set a $3,146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,619.25.

Experian Price Performance

Shares of EXPGF remained flat at $30.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. Experian has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Stories

