Short Interest in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Decreases By 25.4%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. 380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $174.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of -0.02. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

