Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Expands By 28.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ROBT traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. 24,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.