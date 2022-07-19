Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Expands By 28.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ ROBT traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. 24,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
