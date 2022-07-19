Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Drops By 36.1%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fnac Darty from €62.00 ($62.63) to €57.00 ($57.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Fnac Darty alerts:

Fnac Darty Price Performance

Shares of GRUPF remained flat at 66.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fnac Darty has a 12-month low of 46.08 and a 12-month high of 66.00.

Fnac Darty Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fnac Darty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fnac Darty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.