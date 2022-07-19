Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Increases By 63.3%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of WILC opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $750 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.