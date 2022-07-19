Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Grows By 60.2%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 189,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3649 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

