Short Interest in Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Grows By 66.7%

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of IMYSF stock opened at 32.93 on Tuesday. Imerys has a 1-year low of 32.93 and a 1-year high of 41.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 35.93.

Imerys Company Profile

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

