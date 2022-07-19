Short Interest in Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Grows By 66.7%

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Imerys Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of IMYSF stock opened at 32.93 on Tuesday. Imerys has a 1-year low of 32.93 and a 1-year high of 41.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 35.93.
Imerys Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imerys (IMYSF)
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
Receive News & Ratings for Imerys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imerys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.