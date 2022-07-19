Short Interest in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Declines By 31.0%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ironSource Stock Performance

NYSE IS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 15,994,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,868,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. ironSource has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IS shares. DA Davidson set a $6.30 target price on ironSource in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in ironSource by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,879,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ironSource by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 514,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 350,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.