Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Declines By 21.4%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Jiayin Group stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,602.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

