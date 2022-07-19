Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Increases By 37.9%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.3 days.

Kinaxis Trading Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:KXSCF traded up $4.94 on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. 9,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.60. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $180.40.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KXSCF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.