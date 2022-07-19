Short Interest in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Declines By 37.2%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MBIA Stock Performance

MBI traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $683.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.14. MBIA has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

