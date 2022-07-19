Short Interest in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Increases By 57.8%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the June 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE NRDY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. 10,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,059. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $843,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,379,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,095,965 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,291 and sold 70,850 shares valued at $212,401. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.