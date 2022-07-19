Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Drops By 24.4%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NAZ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,936. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

