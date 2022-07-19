Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Grows By 66.7%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NMT opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMT. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $116,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

