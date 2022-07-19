Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Decreases By 22.8%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,973. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

