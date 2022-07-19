Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Rises By 43.5%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 153,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,496. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 207,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 38.2% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 630,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 100,444 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

