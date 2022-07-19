Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Rises By 43.5%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE NSL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 153,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,496. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
