Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Grows By 29.5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POAI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,562. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Predictive Oncology

In other Predictive Oncology news, Director J Melville Engle acquired 159,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,255.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director J Melville Engle acquired 159,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,393 shares in the company, valued at $75,255.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 378,175 shares of company stock valued at $126,796. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth about $54,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

Featured Stories

