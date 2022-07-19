Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Grows By 29.5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Predictive Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POAI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,562. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Predictive Oncology
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth about $54,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
