Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Rises By 61.4%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRPH traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $208.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of -0.24. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPhase Labs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

