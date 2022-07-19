Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Drops By 33.3%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

RBKB remained flat at $9.10 during trading on Tuesday. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

