Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Expands By 52.5%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Security National Financial stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,982. The stock has a market cap of $166.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

