Short Interest in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Declines By 31.7%

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 1.0 %

SERA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,248. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38,185.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Sera Prognostics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 630,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 56,457 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in Sera Prognostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sera Prognostics by 54.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

