Short Interest in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Declines By 25.0%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional acquired 8,738,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,525,465.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,489.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,969,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. 838,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,368. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $352.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.23.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

