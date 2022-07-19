Short Interest in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER) Declines By 38.0%

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Stock Performance

SIER stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,742. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Lake Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 88,235.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 305,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 104,832 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $19,178,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Company Profile

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

