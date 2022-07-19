Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Decreases By 35.6%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

SLNG traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

