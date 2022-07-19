Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Drops By 28.9%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,781. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

