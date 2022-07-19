Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Drops By 37.4%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 123,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Truck

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in USA Truck by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in USA Truck by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

USA Truck Price Performance

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.76. USA Truck had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

