Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Rises By 48.4%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,650. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

