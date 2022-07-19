Short Interest in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Rises By 62.2%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,600 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 333,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Featured Articles

