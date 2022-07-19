Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GCTAF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a $17.30 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.18) to €15.70 ($15.86) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.26.

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

