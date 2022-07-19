Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Up 52.0% in June

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 226.5 days.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LWSCF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

