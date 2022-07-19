Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.41

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.41 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 2929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Simulations Plus Trading Up 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares in the company, valued at $199,524,855.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at $195,307,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $2,418,212. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 77,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,591,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

