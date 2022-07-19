SingularDTV (SNGLS) Market Cap Hits $177,612.76

SingularDTV (SNGLS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $177,612.76 and approximately $127.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded flat against the US dollar. One SingularDTV coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,912.09 or 0.99999670 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008285 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004137 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004561 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
SingularDTV Coin Profile
SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.
Buying and Selling SingularDTV
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.
