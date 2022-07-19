SKALE Network (SKL) Trading 33.1% Higher Over Last Week

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $206.95 million and $19.49 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,647,227,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

